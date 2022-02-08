Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Westbound lanes closed on I-20 in Gregg County following crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation has closed westbound lanes on I-20 following three separate accidents, and they will remain closed until 6:30 p.m.

Both westbound lanes will be closed from mm 595 to FM 2087. DPS is detouring traffic from the 595 to Loop 281 to SH 31 to IH20.

