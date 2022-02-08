Westbound lanes closed on I-20 in Gregg County following crash

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation has closed westbound lanes on I-20 following three separate accidents, and they will remain closed until 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Both Westbound lanes will be closed from mm 595 to FM 2087 until 6:30 pm. DPS is detouring traffic from the 595 to Loop 281 to SH 31 to IH20.

Both westbound lanes will be closed from mm 595 to FM 2087. DPS is detouring traffic from the 595 to Loop 281 to SH 31 to IH20.

