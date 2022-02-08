Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for at-home COVID-19 test illegally imported into the United States

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or...
According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration has posted a voluntary recall of the Standard Q COVID-19 AG Home Test due to confirmed reports it was imported into the United States illegally.

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.

SD Biosensor, Inc. is issuing the recall of its product out of an abundance of caution, though there is no known distribution of these tests directly to consumers.

Anyone who may potentially have one of these tests is encouraged to throw it away and use an FDA authorized test instead.

SD Biosensor has launched an investigation to determine how the product was illegally imported into the United States.

The company is also taking measures to prevent further attempts at illegal importation of unauthorized tests.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling 7 through Smith County
Javier Valenzuela (Source: Smith County jail website)
Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused of stabbing woman to death

Latest News

Gasoline
Explainer: Clashing concerns over biofuel blending
No one ever thought Michael Roccati would be able to take a step again. In 2017, he was...
First tests of spinal cord treatment help paralyzed people walk
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
No one ever thought Michael Roccati would be able to take a step again. In 2017, he was...
First tests of spinal cord treatment help paralyzed people walk
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10