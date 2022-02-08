Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery

The Family Dollar at 5th and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
The Family Dollar at 5th and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are responding to a robbery call.

The call came in at 9:23 p.m. from the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Front Street. Police say they have a lead on the suspect vehicle. No one is in custody at this time.

PIO Lt. Andy Erbaugh said the robbery was one of two that happened Monday night:

On February 7, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm Tyler Police responded to the Family Dollar at 1204 W. Bow and at approximately 9:15pm Tyler Police responded to the Family Dollar at 523 E. Front. Both appeared to have been robbed by similar suspects who were armed. It is unknown how much or what was taken from each location at this time. A possible suspect vehicle was obtained. The scene on E. Front is still being worked.

These cases are still under investigation. If anybody has any information that may assist in these investigations, please call Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.

We have a reporter at the scene; stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Man accused of stabbing mother to death over music, phone indicted for murder

Latest News

From weather notices to boil water notices and more, the new system will help keep residents...
WEBXTRA: City of Jacksonville launches emergency notification system
Trash Pickup
Bunch of garbage: Harrison County residents reports trash pick-up problems
KFRO Comeback
KFRO Radio Makes A Comeback
Covid East Texas
NET Health CEO: New cases of COVID-19 trending downward in East Texas