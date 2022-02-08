Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are responding to a robbery call.

The call came in at 9:23 p.m. from the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Front Street. Police say they have a lead on the suspect vehicle. No one is in custody at this time.

PIO Lt. Andy Erbaugh said the robbery was one of two that happened Monday night:

On February 7, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm Tyler Police responded to the Family Dollar at 1204 W. Bow and at approximately 9:15pm Tyler Police responded to the Family Dollar at 523 E. Front. Both appeared to have been robbed by similar suspects who were armed. It is unknown how much or what was taken from each location at this time. A possible suspect vehicle was obtained. The scene on E. Front is still being worked.

These cases are still under investigation. If anybody has any information that may assist in these investigations, please call Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.

We have a reporter at the scene; stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.