Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies to continue today with highs reaching the low 60s. This evening, temperatures will be in the 40s, and drop into the 30s for overnight lows. A weak front moves through tomorrow, about the only noticeable sign will be a change in wind direction from SW to NW. For Wednesday through Thursday, we’ll continue to see temperatures warming up, and by Friday we’ll be seeing highs in the low 70s. Sunny skies will continue through this same period. A second front moves through late this week, Friday night/Saturday morning. This front will take our highs from the 70s to the 50s for Saturday. We’ll also see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. A welcome addition to the forecast is a chance for rain on Saturday from this front. While the chance isn’t high, we could see a few showers from this front and that will be some needed rain if we do get some. By Sunday, we’ll see sunny skies return to East Texas and afternoon highs will be back in the 60s by Monday.

