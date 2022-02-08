TTUHSC researcher awarded $2.8 million grant for research on rare form of cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a researcher at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center a $2.8 million grant for a project to investigate new therapy targets for a rare form of cancer.

Magdalena Karbowniczek, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of immunotherapeutics and biotechnology at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, received the four-year grant to better understand the role of extracellular vesicles in the spread and progression of the rare form of cancer.

The rare form of cancer, Pulmonary lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) affects up to eight of every 1 million women of reproductive age worldwide. Currently, there are about 1,500 confirmed case in the United States.

“We hope that through studies funded by this grant we will be able to identify new therapeutic targets, and that knowledge gained through this work will be instrumental for the development of new therapies for LAM patients,” Karbowniczek said.

NIH could extend the grant up to five years and around $2.5 million based on the study’s progress and availability of funds.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.