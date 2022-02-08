Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life, adds new life to downtown Rusk

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The old T.J. Rusk Hotel in Rusk, established in 1889, is in under renovation after being vacant for more than 10 years.

“Really became an eyesore. The downtown square was dying. And so I thought maybe we could cause this corner to live again,” owner of T.J. Rusk Hotel Marketplace Jan Pate said.

T.J. Rusk Hotel marketplace will have businesses on the first floor and short-term rental apartments on the second floor. The retail spaces rent for $650 per month, with utilities included, and 24-hour access. Residential spaces will rent from $450 to $650 per month with all bills paid.

Pate plans to keep the history, while making the building accessible and modern through adaptive reuse.

“We’re not taking away the character of it. We’re just adding and cleaning up. And so the character is still here and we have added some character,” Pate said.

There will be 32 single-space apartments. As they complete renovations, people can move in.

“Our very first rental unit was for a homeless man that was sleeping out on the streets and he was able to come in and afford to live and he’s been here a little over a month,” Pate said.

Some of the businesses are open to the public at this point, like the hair salon. Two units are still available to renters. The goal is to complete all of the renovations by next year.

For those interested in either retail or residential units, contact Jan Pate at 903-721-3556.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling 7 through Smith County

Latest News

Jon Decker, East Texas News White House Correspondent
East Texas News Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Russia, Ukraine situation
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
From weather notices to boil water notices and more, the new system will help keep residents...
WEBXTRA: City of Jacksonville launches emergency notification system
Covid East Texas
NET Health CEO: New cases of COVID-19 trending downward in East Texas