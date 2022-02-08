Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas AG sues Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST
Texas (KXII) - Texas is suing Whitesboro Native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis for what they call a misleading business that violates the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act.

Davis has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

She turned fitness and her lifestyle into a business.

KXII first reported on her business in 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Davis sold thousands of online fitness packages to people all over the U.S. for years, and the state received numerous complaints about them.

The state of Texas is suing Brittany Dawn Davis claiming she engaged in “false, misleading, and/or deceptive acts or practices” that violate the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The lawsuit said Davis began selling online fitness packages to thousands of consumers in 2014 promising personalized nutritional guidance and fitness coaching, including to one North Texas woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

She said she purchased a pre-summer plan in 2016 and filled out a survey to get her individualized plan.

“I tend to lift heavier, you know I was squatting at 135 as a warm-up and things like that,” said the woman. “Immediately, when I saw the meal plans I thought ‘there’s no way, like this can’t be right-someone went through and used my stats and everything and put this meal plan together because I obviously needed to operate on more than 1200 calories a day.’”

Davis’ plans ranged from $92 dollars for a one-time macro consultation to $300 for three months of personalized training and coaching, but the suit said Davis was selling essentially the same plan to everyone.

According to the complaints received by the state, Davis failed to check in with buyers and modify their plans when needed as she promised.

“Not a word, it was like a -she completely ghosted,” said the woman.

When buyers asked for refunds, the suit said Davis only offered partial refunds.

“I’ve just had to kind of swallow it and, you know, three hundred bucks down the drain,” said the woman.

Davis also, according to the suit, misrepresented herself as someone with specialized training in eating disorders.

One complaint from a consumer said they wrote asking for help for an eating disorder in the survey they took to get a personalized plan.

They said they got an email from Davis back saying “Great! Welcome to the #teambrittanydawn family.”

The suit alleges that Davis charged consumers with a shipping fee as well, even though plans were emailed.

“Her house of cards is falling and maybe she’ll have to be held accountable,” said the woman.

Texas is asking for a trial by jury and they want up to one million dollars.

KXII reached out to Brittany Dawn Davis and did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

