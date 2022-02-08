Overton train incident ruled a suicide

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - An incident involving a train and a pedestrian has been ruled a suicide.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Pat McCrory told KTLV on Tuesday that the 17-year-old male died of multiple blunt force trauma and that it appeared to be a self-inflicted incident.

The crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 1 sometime before 5 a.m. in an area on the north side of Overton.

Previous reporting:

Man killed in Overton train incident

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.