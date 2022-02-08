Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches City Council to consider affordable housing resolutions

In two weeks, the Nacogdoches City Council will take an important step for the future of creating affordable housing in the Northeast Ward.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We continue to follow developments in the proposed apartment complexes to serve low-income renters in Nacogdoches.

One developer has pulled an application. The future for the other three remains uncertain.

In two weeks, Nacogdoches City Council may express an opinion toward the future of three proposed low-income housing apartment complexes in the northeast ward.

The considered resolutions can be in support, no objections, or in opposition of each of the projects. City Manager Mario Canizares says how much weight the decisions carry varies.

“If the city approves it, it doesn’t necessarily mean the project happens because it is still reviewed thru the state,” explained Canizares. “But it’s very possible if the city council moves to deny its letter of support it could theoretically still happen depending on the point score that it gets through its review.”

The city council’s decision is not the determining factor. Developers are rated on a point system as they seek tax credits. City support is just one on the list, explained Larissa Philpot-Brown, CEO of Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation.

“So there is a chance if city council didn’t approve and they picked up a bunch of unexpected points in other areas, the application could still go forward. That’s pretty rare.”

Council will be watched closely by property owners living near the proposed building sites off Maroney and University drives. City leaders used this morning’s chamber stakeholder call to reiterate the city did not seek out the developers.

“We are responding to these requests for resolutions. This is not something the city seeks out,” said Philpot-Brown.

Council opinions may carry more weight among constituents than application reviewers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

