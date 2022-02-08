Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man died Sunday after his car left the road, rolled, and caught fire according to police.

J’Antorio Harper, 33, of Marshall died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officials report Marshall Police and the Marshall Fire Department responded to the intersection of Spring and Wood Streets at 11:17 a.m. Firefighters had to free the driver from his vehicle as it caught fire.

