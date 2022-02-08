Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man died Sunday after his car left the road, rolled, and caught fire according to police.

J’Antorio Harper, 33, of Marshall died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officials report Marshall Police and the Marshall Fire Department responded to the intersection of Spring and Wood Streets at 11:17 a.m. Firefighters had to free the driver from his vehicle as it caught fire.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.