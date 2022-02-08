Lance Gamble resigns as Alto head coach

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Gamble confirms to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames he has resigned from Alto ISD as athletic director and head coach.

Gamble, an Alto native and 2000 graduate from Alto High School, was hired by the district in March 2021. He led the Yellowjackets to a 6-3 record with an appearance in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Gamble was previously an assistant coach at Lufkin ISD and head coach at Beckville ISD.

