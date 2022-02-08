Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Very Quiet Weather Pattern is expected this week. Very little chance for any rain is expected. Two cold fronts...one on Wednesday, very weak, and another early on Saturday morning will get us chilly once again dropping lows into the upper 20s by Sunday morning, but a nice warming trend is expected shortly thereafter. Sunny to Mostly Sunny skies is expected for much of the next 7 days with a partly cloudy sky expected on Saturday. High temperatures in the middle to upper 60s through Thursday, then the lower 70s on Friday. Highs in the middle to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday, then mid-60s on Monday...lower 70s on Tuesday. Lows are expected in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings...lower 40s on Friday and Saturday, then upper 20s on Sunday. Mid 30s on Monday and near 40s on Tue. Some rain would be nice, but please enjoy the quiet weather.

