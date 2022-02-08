Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas News Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Russia, Ukraine situation

Watch East Texas News at 5.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Political correspondent Jon Decker joined us from the White House on Monday to talk more about the Russia-Ukraine relations situation.

Will a diplomatic solution to the impasse involving Russia and Ukraine be found? What came out of President Joe Biden’s meeting with his German counterpart, as well as from Macron’s meeting with Vladimir Putin?

Watch the video interview to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling 7 through Smith County

Latest News

T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life
T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life, adds new life to downtown Rusk
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
From weather notices to boil water notices and more, the new system will help keep residents...
WEBXTRA: City of Jacksonville launches emergency notification system
Trash Pickup
Bunch of garbage: Harrison County residents reports trash pick-up problems