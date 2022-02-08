Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Diboll clinches 20-3A District title

Diboll basketball
Diboll basketball(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After going 15 years without a district title the Diboll Lumberjacks have now gone back-to-back the past two seasons as 21-3A District champs.

The Lumberjacks held on for a tight 76-73 win on Monday night over Hemphill. The game was delayed several days due to the possibility of bad winter weather last week.

he state-ranked #5 Lumberjacks will finish off their regular season Friday at Huntington and next Tuesday at home against Pineywoods Community Academy.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Man accused of stabbing mother to death over music, phone indicted for murder

Latest News

Grapeland Sandies
Grapeland Sandies build on Legacy with 14th straight district title
Coleman on the Road 2022
Coleman on the Road takes East Texas inside the big game
Coleman on the Road 2022
Alto Yellowjackets
Lance Gamble resigns as Alto head coach