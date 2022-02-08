Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Coleman on the Road takes East Texas inside the big game

Coleman on the Road 2022
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Big game is here. This year the Cincinatti Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams for a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Sixteen players are on the two rosters that called Texas home during their high school days according to MaxPreps. That is the most by any state, beating out California by three players. One of those players is linebacker Travin Howard from Longview. Howard intercepted the pass the sealed the NFC Championship for the Rams.

Michael Coleman will be bringing reports all week from Los Angeles at 6 p.m. on KLTV and KTRE starting Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Man accused of stabbing mother to death over music, phone indicted for murder

Latest News

Grapeland Sandies
Grapeland Sandies build on Legacy with 14th straight district title
Diboll basketball
Diboll clinches 20-3A District title
Coleman on the Road 2022
Alto Yellowjackets
Lance Gamble resigns as Alto head coach