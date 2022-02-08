Chapel Hill ISD lifts mask mandate effective Tuesday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD has announced today that their temporary mask mandate will be lifted effective Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Masks inside school buildings, and vehicles are recommended but no longer required according to the district.

Recent COVID-19 data shows a consistent decrease in COVID-19 positive cases in the district. Updated COVID-19 data will be presented during the next school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 21, the district stated.

CHISD Director of Communications Belen Casillas said the health of students, and staff is the district’s top priority. The district is grateful for the cooperation, and willingness from the staff, students, and families to keep Chapel Hill community healthy.

CHISD will continue to monitor and track COVID-19 cases in the district.

