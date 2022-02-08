Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Beto O’Rourke makes stop in Tyler as part of ‘Keeping the Lights On’ tour

By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Tyler Tuesday.

The stop was part of his ‘Keeping the Lights On’ tour. O’Rourke met supporters at the Glass Recreation Center.

When speaking on things he will do if elected, O’Rourke says he will interconnect the Texas power grid with others.

“Longview didn’t lose power, El Paso didn’t lose power. Neither of us are in ERCOT, both of us are connected to the rest of the grid so that when demand outstrips capacity, we can draw down electrons from the rest of the country,” O’Rourke said.

He said if elected, he will appoint an independent monitor to ensure what happened during the winter storms of February 2021 doesn’t happen again.

“There is no cop on the beat for gas traders,” O’Rourke said. “We’re gonna have a cop on the beat to make sure it never happens again.”

Save Texas Energy Jobs event
Save Texas Energy Jobs event((Source: KLTV))

An opposing event planned in protest of O’Rourke’s visit called “Save Texas Energy Jobs” also took place around the corner from the Glass Recreation Center. This event was hosted by State Rep. Jay Dean.

WEBXTRA: New Gregg County program can alert landowners to potential property theft
