Armed suspects, vehicle sought in Tyler dollar store robberies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is seeking two armed males in Monday night’s dual dollar store robberies.

According to police, two armed men in a white SUV are responsible for the armed robbery of two Family Dollar locations in Tyler. The first incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 1204 W. Bow Street. A second robbery was reported at around 9:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar location at 523 East Front Street.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on either of these two cases is asked to please contact Detective Molina at 903-531-1097.

