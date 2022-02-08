Amarillo City Council passes incentive to bring Buc-ee’s to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The almost legendary Buc-ee’s will bring a large entry into I-40 choices for travelers.

Today, the Amarillo City Council passed an incentive of sales tax rebates totaling about $4.5 million over 20 years.

However, there will be no property discount for the building and facilities expected to cost more than $30 million.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman also said a possible benefit could be more development of the vacant land at Airport Boulevard and East I-40.

He said there are 100 acres around it undeveloped.

