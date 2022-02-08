Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Air Force ordered to pay $230 million to Sutherland Springs shooting survivors and families of slain victims

A federal judge previously found that the military branch was mostly at fault for the mass shooting because it didn’t report the gunman’s previous assault conviction to the FBI.
(GRAYDC)
By EMILY HERNANDEZ
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Emily Hernandez, The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The U.S. Air Force was ordered to pay more than $230 million to survivors and families of those killed in the 2017 mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, a federal judge ruled Monday evening.

Judge Xavier Rodriguez had previously found that the military branch was mostly at fault for the mass shooting because it did not report the gunman’s previous assault conviction to the FBI, which could have prevented him from purchasing the assault rifle he used to kill 26 people.

In the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on more than 450 attendees at the church’s Nov. 5, 2017, Sunday service, injuring 22 and killing 26. He died later that day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after two men chased him out of the church with firearms of their own.

Kelley served in the Air Force for five years at the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico before he was dismissed with a bad conduct discharge in 2014. Two years before he was discharged, a court found him guilty of assaulting his wife and stepson, which the Air Force never reported to the FBI.

Last July, a federal judge ruled that the U.S. government was “60% liable” for the church mass shooting because the Air Force didn’t report Kelley’s assault conviction. This should have logged his history of violence into the National Criminal Information Center database, which would have prevented him from buying the assault rifle from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

In November, the U.S. Department of Defense released a report that found the Air Force failed six times to report information that may have prevented Kelley from purchasing a firearm, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. Department of Justice asked for $31.8 million to be distributed to the survivors and victims’ families during court arguments at the end of November, while the lawyers for those affected asked for $418 million, according to the Associated Press.

The 80 claimants in the lawsuit include relatives of those killed in the shooting and 21 survivors.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/02/07/sutherland-springs-shooting-air-force/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
Tyler Police Department believe the suspects in Monday night's dual dollar store robberies were...
Armed suspects, vehicle sought in Tyler dollar store robberies
A man has died in a train wreck Tuesday morning.
Overton train incident ruled a suicide

Latest News

Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler before early voting starts Monday
Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler ahead of Monday early voting
Ronald Pilcher was found dead Saturday morning and now the community in Longview has raised...
Longview community remembers man who bridged gap in their community
“He was an angel,” Williams said. “Because of him I met my husband and so now I know that he’s...
Longview community remember man who bridged a gap in the community
Alto student dies during home basketball game
Gregg County Property Fraud
Gregg County Fraud