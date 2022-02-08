After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (KLTV) - A Pine Tree High School graduate missing in New York City since November has been found safe, according to her mother.

Dulce Lopez, 31, was last seen on Nov. 29 at her apartment on Casanova Street in the Bronx. Her mother, Noemy Brinson, flew from her home in Longview to New York City on Dec. 16 to search for her daughter. Lopez is a graduate of Pine Tree High School and had lived in New York for about a year, according to her mother.

After months of searching, Brinson said her daughter called her on Monday, Feb. 7. The mother and daughter were reunited soon after.

Brinson said her daughter wasn’t in her right state of mind and spent time on trains and the streets while missing. Her family previously said Lopez had suffered manic depressive episodes before moving to the Bronx.

Brinson told KLTV that she spent the night before her daughter’s phone call praying until 3 a.m.

“I need news tomorrow,” she said in her prayer. “God, I have given everything.”

Brinson said being reunited with her daughter was an answered prayer.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below is an interview with Brinson conducted on East Texas Now in early January.

