Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling 7 through Smith County

Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)(Smith County Jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Garland woman accused of human trafficking has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.

Sheri Lin Ha, 24, was arrested in July 2021 following a traffic stop on Interstate 20. The stop led law enforcement officers to learn there were seven undocumented/illegal immigrants and drugs in her vehicle, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. In December 2021, a grand jury indicted Ha on a count of smuggling of persons.

“There were seven undocumented/illegal immigrants being transported across state lines for pecuniary benefit,” said Sgt. Larry Christian, a spokesperson for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Ha’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 16, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck

Latest News

Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Next trial date set for Polk County man accused of Jan. 6 riot involvement
Nacogdoches Valentine’s Day art fair to showcase local art-makers
Nacogdoches Valentine’s Day art fair to showcase local art-makers
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Grand jury indicts Tyler man for 2021 fatal crash
Eli Ballard, William Barker, Luke Barker
Eagle Scout creates navigation sport challenge for Tyler park