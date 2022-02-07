Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling 7 through Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Garland woman accused of human trafficking has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.

Sheri Lin Ha, 24, was arrested in July 2021 following a traffic stop on Interstate 20. The stop led law enforcement officers to learn there were seven undocumented/illegal immigrants and drugs in her vehicle, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. In December 2021, a grand jury indicted Ha on a count of smuggling of persons.

“There were seven undocumented/illegal immigrants being transported across state lines for pecuniary benefit,” said Sgt. Larry Christian, a spokesperson for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Ha’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 16, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.