Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas

Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas...
Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow came unclipped.(Galveston Historical Foundation)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow came unclipped.

The 58-year-old woman died Saturday after falling from a mast on the tall ship Elissa, which is berthed at Galveston’s seaport museum. Authorities tell the Galveston County Daily News that they don’t yet know why the woman’s harness wasn’t properly secured.

The Elissa was built in 1877. The Galveston Historical Foundation brought the ship to Texas in 1978 from a scrapyard in Greece.

After restoration work, it opened as a floating museum.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

