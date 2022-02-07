Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was indicted for the murder of a man found to have been shot prior to his truck crashing into a power pole.

Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury Nov. 2021 for the murder of Michael Lee Tucker. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on $1 million bond.

Prieto’s next scheduled court date is Feb. 7.

Tucker’s pickup crashed into a power pole on Palmer Avenue in Aug. 2021 and was treated as a homicide after determining he had been shot before the crash, according to the Tyler Police Department.

