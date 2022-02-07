Tyler man accused of trafficking minor for sex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused of harboring a minor for purposes of sex trafficking.

Brandon Lee Johnson, 26, is charged with trafficking of persons, compelling prostitution and sexual assault of a child.

According to the text of the indictment, filed on Dec. 16, Johnson harbored the a child under the age of 18 during a day that was more than 30 days of duration. The indictment alleges Johnson caused the victim to commit prostitution.

Johnson is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 11.

