Tyler man accused of trafficking minor for sex

Brandon Johnson
Brandon Johnson(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused of harboring a minor for purposes of sex trafficking.

Brandon Lee Johnson, 26, is charged with trafficking of persons, compelling prostitution and sexual assault of a child.

According to the text of the indictment, filed on Dec. 16, Johnson harbored the a child under the age of 18 during a day that was more than 30 days of duration. The indictment alleges Johnson caused the victim to commit prostitution.

Johnson is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 11.

Betty Ward Jackson, wife of the late civil rights leader, Bennie Jackson, Jr., of Longview,...
East Texas civil rights activist Betty Jackson dies at age 86
Angelina County and Cities Health District said they've seen more people of all ages coming in...
Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to impact areas in Deep East Texas
