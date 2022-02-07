Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler has completed the submissions phase of the 2022 Women with Heart scholarship contest. The top five videos have been selected by the committee and released to the community for voting. The top three videos will receive a scholarship in the amounts of $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000. The video entries were created in February - Heart Health Awareness Month - with hopes of building awareness of women’s heart disease.

Voting for the scholarship winners is open until Friday, February 11th. You can participate in the process by voting for your favorite video below.

