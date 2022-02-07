Texas police officer shoots man who attacked him with sword

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Jacob Leon Burzynski, 30, of New Braunfels, accused of attacking officers with a sword, will be charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer after he is released from a hospital.

A New Braunfels police officer was called to investigate a disturbance caused by a suspicious person at a home in the 200 block of Redbud Lane at 5 a.m. on Sunday, February 6.

Officers located the suspect and attempted to make contact with him. The suspect, police said, exited the residence with a sword, lunged at the officers and swung the sword at an officer.

The officer fired a round from his handgun, striking the suspect, who then attempted to flee back inside the residence, prompting officers to deploy a taser.

The officers were then able to take the man in to custody without further incident.

Paramedics with New Braunfels Fire & EMS responded to the scene and transported the man, later identified as Burzynski, to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

The man will be jailed on a $100,000 when he is released from the hospital.

The officers were not injured during the incident.

Per standard operating procedure, the Texas Rangers will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The officer who fired his weapon at the suspect was placed on administrative leave pending the results of that investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.