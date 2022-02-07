Texas boy with terminal cancer who dreamed of being a Trooper gets his DPS boots

(KWTX) - A Texas boy battling terminal cancer who dreamed of one day becoming a police officer received some very special boots on Monday.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 10, is afflicted with brain and spine cancer.

DJ’s dream was to be a police officer.

With that in mind, the Texas Department of Public Safety and several Texas law enforcement agencies held a very special ceremony for DJ.

Police officers, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers stood with DJ as he was sworn in as a Texas Peace Officer at his church.

Regional DPS Director Todd Snyder even presented DJ with his own pair of DPS boots.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.