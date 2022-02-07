Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State reports cause of gas leak that triggered mass evacuation in Henderson County

Residents believe this was the epicenter of where a gas leak began on Nov. 12, 2021 in Van Zandt County.(KLTV)
By Jeff Wright
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EUSTACE, Texas (KLTV) - A leak caused by stress to a gas line led to the evacuation of the town of Eustace and surrounding areas, the Railroad Commission of Texas has reported.

The leak was due to a stress crack found in an elbow fitting in an above-ground heater unit, according to an initial report by the Texas Railroad Commission. The section of pipe was removed and sent off to determine whether corrosion or other issues contributed to stress on the line.

Residents in the town of Eustace, which is located in Henderson County near the Van Zandt County line, evacuated their homes on the evening of Nov. 12 after widespread reports of the smell of gas. First responders at the time said residents complained of difficulty breathing and watering eyes due to the odor, and some residents told officials the leak sounded like a jet engine.

Law enforcement also urged residents in areas near Purtis Creek in Van Zandt County to shelter in place. Both orders were resolved by the early morning hours when the leak was resolved, and residents were allowed to return to their homes the following day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

