Smith County Sheriff’s Office names suspect in attempted murder-suicide

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The name of the suspect in the attempted murder-suicide of a Smith County couple has been released by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as Charles Ronald Lowrance, 72, of Flint.

The female had received a gunshot wound to the chest and Lowrance had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. They are both still in ICU and their conditions have improved, according to the sheriff’s office.

This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

