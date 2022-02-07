Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County Sheriff’s Office names suspect in attempted murder-suicide

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The name of the suspect in the attempted murder-suicide of a Smith County couple has been released by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as Charles Ronald Lowrance, 72, of Flint.

The female had received a gunshot wound to the chest and Lowrance had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. They are both still in ICU and their conditions have improved, according to the sheriff’s office.

This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

PREVIOUS: Smith County authorities: Man shot wife in attempted murder-suicide

Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds in Smith County home

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Scott Rice shows off the equipment he uses to broadcast AM KFRO.
WebXtra: AM radio station KFRO back on air
Scott Rice shows off the equipment he uses to broadcast AM KFRO.
WebXtra: AM radio station KFRO back on air
Health care
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest