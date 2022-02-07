Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Shirley Cuban, mother of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, dies

Photo of Shirley Cuban courtesy Facebook. Photo of Mark Cuban courtesy MGN Online
Photo of Shirley Cuban courtesy Facebook. Photo of Mark Cuban courtesy MGN Online(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Shirley Cuban, the mother of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, has died, her son Brian Cuban said. She was 84.

Cuban died Friday in the suburban Pittsburgh home where she and her husband, Norton, raised sons Mark, Brian and Jeff, The Dallas Morning News reported. Brian Cuban said his mother died after a long battle with lung cancer.

“My mom set her own path and didn’t follow convention,” Brian Cuban said. “Especially at a time when women were expected to follow convention.”

Shirley Cuban was born Shirley Rita Feldman in 1937, the daughter of Jewish immigrants to the U.S. Her family lived in the predominantly Jewish Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. Shirley Cuban graduated from Carlow College, today known as Carlow University in Pittsburgh, and worked as a massage therapist and at an addiction rehabilitation center.

She and Norton Cuban moved to Dallas in the early 2000s after Mark Cuban bought the Mavericks’ NBA franchise. Her husband died in 2018, and Shirley returned to the Pittsburgh area, living in suburban Mount Lebanon. She was an avid Mavericks fan, Brian said.

Funeral services will be private.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
SCSO patrol unit
Smith County authorities: Man shot wife in attempted murder-suicide

Latest News

Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination
Members of the East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus practicing for their annual Singing...
East Texas barbershop harmony group delivers singing valentines
What we know about the 145,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life