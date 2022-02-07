Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to impact areas in Deep East Texas

Angelina County and Cities Health District said they've seen more people of all ages coming in...
Angelina County and Cities Health District said they've seen more people of all ages coming in to get vaccinated.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 8,803 COVID-19 cumulative confirmed cases for Angelina County Monday. This is an increase of twelve cases since the day prior. Sarah Adams the public health and infectious disease director said variants often follow a trend where case counts increase until they spike and then they slowly go toward a downward trend.

“I think we’ve hopefully hit the peak of Omicron in the East Texas area. That is not to say that next week it may take a sudden shift and the numbers might start to go up again,” Adams said.

Adams said we saw this trend with Delta and the initial variants, but there is no way of knowing if we hit the peak until the trend is over. DSHS reports 47.52 percent of the Angelina County population ages five and up are fully vaccinated.

“Here in our three county area which is Polk, San Augustine, and Angelina County, we have seen an increased demand for vaccines. Not only for the senior population who are here getting their booster doses, or the immunocompromised, but we do have parents that are coming in and seeking to get their adolescents and their children vaccinated,” Adams said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found

Latest News

Betty Ward Jackson, wife of the late civil rights leader, Bennie Jackson, Jr., of Longview,...
East Texas civil rights activist Betty Jackson dies at age 86
Betty Ward Jackson, wife of the late civil rights leader, Bennie Jackson, Jr., of Longview,...
East Texans mourning death of Longview civil rights activist Betty Jackson
Trash Cans
Bunch of garbage: Harrison County residents reports trash pick-up problems
Brandon Johnson
Tyler man accused of trafficking minor for sex