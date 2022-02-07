Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

No foul play suspected in death of person found on side of Tyler highway

(KLTV)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The investigation into the death of a person found at the side of the road near Trane Technologies in Tyler appears to be natural causes, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh.

Erbaugh said police are still waiting for final autopsy results but “no foul play is suspected”.

The body was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 1.

Erbaugh said when there is a death by natural causes the identity of the person is not released.

Previous: Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck

Latest News

Residents believe this was the epicenter of where a gas leak began on Nov. 12, 2021 in Van...
State reports cause of gas leak that triggered mass evacuation in Henderson County
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Next trial date set for Polk County man accused of Jan. 6 riot involvement
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling 7 through Smith County
Nacogdoches Valentine’s Day art fair to showcase local art-makers
Nacogdoches Valentine’s Day art fair to showcase local art-makers