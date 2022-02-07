No foul play suspected in death of person found on side of Tyler highway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The investigation into the death of a person found at the side of the road near Trane Technologies in Tyler appears to be natural causes, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh.

Erbaugh said police are still waiting for final autopsy results but “no foul play is suspected”.

The body was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 1.

Erbaugh said when there is a death by natural causes the identity of the person is not released.

