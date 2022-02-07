Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Next trial date set for Polk County man accused of Jan. 6 riot involvement

Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.(FBI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Goodrich man charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has a new court date.

Attorneys for Daniel Page Adams agreed on a May 10, 2021 date for Adams’ next court appearance on a conference call Monday morning.

Adams, 43, is charged with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

He was arrested in connection to the riots on Jan. 16.

Previous reporting:

Polk County man accused in Capitol riots makes appeal for release

