Next trial date set for Polk County man accused of Jan. 6 riot involvement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Goodrich man charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has a new court date.

Attorneys for Daniel Page Adams agreed on a May 10, 2021 date for Adams’ next court appearance on a conference call Monday morning.

Adams, 43, is charged with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

He was arrested in connection to the riots on Jan. 16.

