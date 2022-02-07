East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another chilly start but more sunshine is on the way today. Expect clear skies and a light breeze out of the north and northwest. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 50s. Sunny and quiet weather will continue all week long with a slow warming trend taking high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the work week. The next cold front arrives Saturday. At this point, the front looks dry, but it will knock temperatures back into the 50s for the weekend ahead.

