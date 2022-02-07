Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies this afternoon turn to clear skies overnight. For this evening, temperatures will be in the 40s, and drop into the low 30s overnight. With clear skies, near freezing temps, and calm/light winds, we could again see some frost on the ground and vehicles in the morning. For tomorrow, temperatures will return to the 60s under sunny skies. This will generally be the trend for the week ahead, sunny and 60s. We’ll see two fronts move through this week, but they’ll do nothing in the realm of precipitation, and only the second front will bring cooler temps. with that second front moving through later in the week, we’ll go from the low 70s on Friday to the upper 50s on Saturday for highs.

Again, unfortunately these fronts will not be bringing any rain to East Texas. While we did get significant moisture from last week’s winter weather, this week’s sun and warmer temps will not help the on-going drought conditions across the region. Currently, there are no burn bans in effect for East Texas; however, we do have two large areas of Extreme, or Stage 4 out of 5, drought ongoing. That said, I would advise against any outdoor burning this week, especially next weekend as we expect wind speeds to reach the 20mph range next Saturday. As far as the rest of the weekend forecast goes, we’re forecast highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, with sunny skies.

