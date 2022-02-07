Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot

By WBAY news staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin couple has claimed a $316.3 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy and Cliff Webster purchased the winning ticket at a Citgo in Green Bay, WBAY reports.

The Websters opted to take the cash payment of $225.1 million rather than annual payments. After federal taxes of $54 million and state taxes of $17.2 million, they’ll take home $153.9 million.

“We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event,” Tammy said. “We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played, and this is a dream come true.”

The drawing was held Jan. 5, and the ticket had the winning numbers of 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46 with the Powerball number of 17.

The Websters are members of the Oneida Nation, which is a federally recognized tribe located west of Green Bay.

“This is a wonderful blessing, and we are incredibly thankful and most appreciative of this opportunity,” Cliff said.

A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.
A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.(Wisconsin Lottery)

The convenience store received $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Websters shared the total $632.6 million jackpot with winners in California. It was the seventh-largest in Powerball history.

Wisconsin has 19 Powerball jackpot wins since 1992, which is the fourth-most among states.

