Man accused of stabbing mother to death over music, phone indicted for murder

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man who police say confessed to stabbing his mother to death has been indicted for murder.

A Smith County grand jury handed the indictment on December 16, 2021. According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV, Carson Aaron Epifano, 24, admitted in an interview with Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he stabbed his mother several times after becoming agitated with her because she was on her phone and listening to music. The affidavit states Epifano said his mother did not provoke him in any way and that the alleged attack “just happened” and that he had no remorse for his actions.

According to the affidavit, Epifano stole his mother’s car and left the premises after the stabbing. Epifano’s mother succumbed to her injuries shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

