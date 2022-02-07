Longview fire caused by multiple space heaters plugged into electrical system

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Longview said a house fire Friday was caused by plugging multiple space heaters into the electrical system.

The Longview Fire Department said it happened Friday at around 5:15 p.m. at a home on Bud Circle. Crews arrived to find smoke coming out of the roof of the home.

Fire Marshal Kevin May said an adaptor on an outlet is not designed to handle more than one space heater at a time.

“These had a multi-adapter on the outlet so there was possibly six different things that could have been plugged in. They actually had two space heaters into, it is too much for the electrical system to handle. Plug them directly into the wall. Try to plug them into where they will be running off of the same circuit,” May said.

May also recommends that when you leave home to also turn your heater off. Also keep furniture, blankets, pillows, and clothes at least three feet away from a space heater.

