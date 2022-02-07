Kevin Costner to help UT Tyler Cowan Center celebrate 25th anniversary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Actor and Academy Award-winning director Kevin Costner will join audiences for a special evening event celebrating the University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary in April.

“We are excited to finally announce the UT Tyler Cowan Center’s event of the season,” said Susan Thomae-Morphew, Cowan Center executive director. “And we are so pleased to welcome Hollywood’s incomparable Kevin Costner to help us celebrate our 25th anniversary.”

An Evening with Kevin Costner will begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and features a moderated talk with Costner sharing stories from his career.

An actor, filmmaker and musician, Costner has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars thanks to a career filled with iconic films including The Untouchables, Field of Dreams, Dances with Wolves, JFK, The Bodyguard and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

“This is a rare opportunity to see one of the most well-known A-list celebrities of our time. We invite you to come, walk the red carpet and share this extraordinary evening with us,” said Thomae-Morphew.

The Costner talk is part of a black-tie gala benefiting the Cowan Center Performance Excellence Endowment. Other events of the evening will be a dinner and an auction of Cowan Center memorabilia.

Cowan Center Circle members can purchase tickets beginning Feb. 21. Public tickets go on sale March 7. Tickets can be purchased 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cowan Center box office or online at cowancenter.org.

For more information about tickets or the dinner and auction, contact the Cowan Center box office at 903.566.7424.

