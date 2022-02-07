Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand jury indicts Tyler pastor accused of stealing from elderly couple

Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler pastor who police say used an elderly couple’s debit cards and checks to pay his personal expenses.

An indictment of theft against an elderly individual was given to Rev. Jerome Milton, of the Open Door Bible Church, on Dec. 16, 2021. Police have accused Milton of gaining power of attorney over the man’s finances and continuously used the money on his own behalf, according to an arrest affidavit.

The elderly man’s bank card was used for payments of Milton’s loan on a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban, and the woman’s bank card was used for payments of Milton’s loan on a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban. Cash was withdrawn from March through July of 2021 for a total of $3,800 according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that Milton initially denied using the cards to make car payments but when the transactions were shown to Milton he had no explanation.

Milton is scheduled for a plea agreement hearing on May 13, 2022.

