Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused of stabbing woman to death

Javier Valenzuela (Source: Smith County jail website)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused in the death of a woman.

Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder on Dec. 2.

Valenzuela-Avila was arrested in September after Laura Garcia, 25, was found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of East Dawson Street in Tyler. According to police, Garcia had been stabbed.

Valenzuela-Avila is scheduled in court on Feb. 23 in Judge Jack Skeen’s court.

