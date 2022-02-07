Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused of stabbing woman to death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused in the death of a woman.

Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder on Dec. 2.

Valenzuela-Avila was arrested in September after Laura Garcia, 25, was found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of East Dawson Street in Tyler. According to police, Garcia had been stabbed.

Valenzuela-Avila is scheduled in court on Feb. 23 in Judge Jack Skeen’s court.

