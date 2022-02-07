Grand jury indicts Tyler man for 2021 fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been indicted for his involvement in a fatal crash last September.

On December 16, 2021 a Smith County grand jury indicted Christopher Hardy, Jr. on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

According to the initial report, around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, Tyler police officers responded to the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive on report of a traffic crash. An investigation into the crash determined that a black Dodge Charger driven by Hardy Jr., 27, of Tyler, was travelling on Planation Dr. when he struck a parked vehicle at this intersection.

A passenger in the Dodge Charger, identified as Tamyra Campbell, 20, of Tyler, was killed in the crash. Hardy was transported by EMS to UT Health in Tyler with minor injuries.

The report states that police found evidence that Hardy was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Previous reporting;

Tyler police investigating alcohol-involved Friday morning fatal crash

