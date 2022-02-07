Former Louie Gohmert intern talks campaign to fill old boss’ vacated U.S. House seat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Aditya Atholi, a former intern for Rep. Louie Gohmert, is running to be his former boss’ successor in the TX-1 district of the United States House of Representatives. Atholi spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler on Monday morning about his campaign, emphasizing his “middle class, blue-collar” roots in East Texas, his vision for the Republican Party moving forward, as well as his desire to try and fix the country’s healthcare system.

