Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas civil rights activist Betty Jackson dies at age 86

Her family remembers her as someone who personified love
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Betty Ward Jackson, wife of the late civil rights leader Bennie Jackson, Jr., of Longview, died on January 21 at the age of 86.

A political activist, working alongside her late husband, she brought about political and social changes that impacted East Texas communities.

Her family remembers her as someone who personified love.

“Loving and giving. One that was very supportive. One that was always surrounded by family that loved her as well as she loved them. And one that gave to the community, she was truly a pillar in our society,” said Margaret Walker, Jackson’s daughter.

A celebration of life for Betty Ward Jackson was held at Parkview Missionary Baptist Church in Longview at Noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found

Latest News

Covid East Texas
Covid In East Texas
Trash Pickup
All American Trash Out Of Biz
Angelina County and Cities Health District said they've seen more people of all ages coming in...
Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to impact areas in Deep East Texas
Betty Ward Jackson, wife of the late civil rights leader, Bennie Jackson, Jr., of Longview,...
East Texans mourning death of Longview civil rights activist Betty Jackson