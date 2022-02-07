East Texas civil rights activist Betty Jackson dies at age 86

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Betty Ward Jackson, wife of the late civil rights leader Bennie Jackson, Jr., of Longview, died on January 21 at the age of 86.

A political activist, working alongside her late husband, she brought about political and social changes that impacted East Texas communities.

Her family remembers her as someone who personified love.

“Loving and giving. One that was very supportive. One that was always surrounded by family that loved her as well as she loved them. And one that gave to the community, she was truly a pillar in our society,” said Margaret Walker, Jackson’s daughter.

A celebration of life for Betty Ward Jackson was held at Parkview Missionary Baptist Church in Longview at Noon on Sunday.

