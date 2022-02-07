Eagle Scout creates navigation sport challenge for Tyler park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Boy Scout has designed and installed an orienteering course at Faulkner Park as part of his Eagle Scout Project with the help of friends and family.

William Barker’s navigation challenge follows a highly detailed map to find nine markers throughout the Faulkner Park trails. This is the first orienteering course in Tyler and allows participants to practice their compass and map reading skills.

(City of Tyler)

Barker is a freshman at Tyler Legacy High School and has been active in the Boy Scouts since he was six years old.

Barker said, “orienteering requires more human input and skill than just using a GPS and makes for a mental and physical challenge. I thought that Faulkner Park would be a great place for an orienteering course. It is a beautiful park that is free and accessible to everyone.”

