Bunch of garbage: Harrison County residents reports trash pick-up problems

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In one Harrison County neighborhood, there is a sight that has been a constant for the last two weeks: trash.

Cans filled to the brim that have yet to be emptied in the Towering Oaks Estates neighborhood.

“Thursday morning nobody showed up, Friday morning nobody showed up, we were all calling All-American trash,” said resident Ralph Arnold

Arnold doesn’t know why his trash service hasn’t shown up the last two weeks. HIs calls went unanswered.

“Either you get a busy signal or it just rings, there’s no answer at all,” said Nancy Arnold.

KLTV tried to contact All-American Disposal only to be met with a busy tone.

“We started hearing from other people, my wife put on the web page in the neighborhood area and we found out from all through Longview there are people who haven’t had their trash picked up that are with All-American,” Ralph Arnold said.

One woman says it’s gotten to the point where she is keeping the trash piling up in her garage. Ralph says it’s not just about the inconvenience.

“That feels like you’ve been robbed. You might as well just come into the house and grab your wallet,” he said.

Residents in the neighborhood said they have heard All-American Disposal shutdown. We’ve attempted to reach out to the company to confirm and have not yet heard back.

