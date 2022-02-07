Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Mount Vernon

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Mount Vernon due to a water main break, according to city officials.

Water should be boiled prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City Hall 903-537-2252.

