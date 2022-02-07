Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Appeals court: Suit may proceed over Dallas death in custody

The videos show the officers pinning Timpa to the ground and cracking jokes even as the screaming, handcuffed man suddenly becomes still and silent.(Source: Dallas PD/KTVT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court’s ruling and said a family’s lawsuit can proceed over the 2016 death of a Dallas man in police custody.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in an opinion filed Friday that the family of Tony Timpa may proceed with their suit against four Dallas police officers. The family accuses one officer of using excessive force on Timpa and the others of wrongly failing to intervene.

A federal judge in Dallas threw out the lawsuit, citing qualified immunity doctrine protecting the officers from liability.

But the appeals court panel disagreed with his rationale.

