Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amarillo Zoo will feed a ‘creepy crawly’ named after your ex to a snake

Roach Your Ex
Roach Your Ex(Amarillo Zoo)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is selling ‘Roach Your Ex’ videos to raise funds this Valentine’s Day.

Videos will include a staff member feeding the creepy crawly of your choice, named after your ex, to one of the zoo’s snakes.

“Let us help you vent out that frustration and anger,” wrote the Amarillo Zoo. “We will be feeding a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat or chicken named after your ex to an actual snake!”

Prices vary depending on animal choice, such as $1 for a roach and $20 for a chicken.

To secure a video, purchases are made online.

Dylan Long, visitor service specialist at Amarillo Zoo, recently joined The Chat to discuss what to expect from the videos and how to participate.

Was your ex a creepy crawly? Is your boss a snake? Have a two-faced friend? Let us help you vent out that frustration...

Posted by Amarillo Zoo on Monday, January 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling 7 through Smith County
Javier Valenzuela (Source: Smith County jail website)
Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused of stabbing woman to death

Latest News

Jon Decker, East Texas News White House Correspondent
East Texas News Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Russia, Ukraine situation
T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life
T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life, adds new life to downtown Rusk
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
covid tests
Ordered a COVID test? Why you shouldn’t let it sit out in the cold
From weather notices to boil water notices and more, the new system will help keep residents...
WEBXTRA: City of Jacksonville launches emergency notification system