Amarillo Zoo will feed a ‘creepy crawly’ named after your ex to a snake

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is selling ‘Roach Your Ex’ videos to raise funds this Valentine’s Day.

Videos will include a staff member feeding the creepy crawly of your choice, named after your ex, to one of the zoo’s snakes.

“Let us help you vent out that frustration and anger,” wrote the Amarillo Zoo. “We will be feeding a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat or chicken named after your ex to an actual snake!”

Prices vary depending on animal choice, such as $1 for a roach and $20 for a chicken.

To secure a video, purchases are made online.

Dylan Long, visitor service specialist at Amarillo Zoo, recently joined The Chat to discuss what to expect from the videos and how to participate.

Was your ex a creepy crawly? Is your boss a snake? Have a two-faced friend? Let us help you vent out that frustration... Posted by Amarillo Zoo on Monday, January 17, 2022

